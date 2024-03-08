Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS): Can A Stock Be Down -6.19% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)’s traded shares stood at 7.93 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.22. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $19.61, to imply an increase of 1.47% or $0.28 in intraday trading. The GPS share’s 52-week high remains $22.08, putting it -12.6% down since that peak but still an impressive 63.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.22. The company has a valuation of $7.27B, with an average of 7.79 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.43 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 1.47% upside in the latest session, Gap, Inc. (GPS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 21.01, jumping 1.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.91%, and -1.28% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -6.19%. Short interest in Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) saw shorts transact 28.28 million shares and set a 5.08 days time to cover.

Gap, Inc. (GPS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Gap, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Gap, Inc. (GPS) shares are 70.27% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -16.08% against -1.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 1,000.00% this quarter before falling -2.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -0.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $3.27 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jul 2024, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.57 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -12.31% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a -5.13% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -3.21% annually.

GPS Dividends

Gap, Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 23 and May 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Gap, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.60, with the share yield ticking at 3.06% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)’s Major holders

Gap, Inc. insiders hold 41.68% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 60.63% of the shares at 103.96% float percentage. In total, 60.63% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dodge & Cox Inc. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 37.09 million shares (or 10.00% of shares), all amounting to roughly $737.92 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 20.05 million shares, or about 5.41% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $398.9 million.

We also have Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Gap, Inc. (GPS) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds roughly 26.88 million shares. This is just over 7.25% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $534.74 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.51 million, or 1.76% of the shares, all valued at about 129.56 million.