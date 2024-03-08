Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ULCC) Has Fallen -57.66% From Its Highs, What Comes Next?

Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULCC)’s traded shares stood at 2.5 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.53. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.51, to imply a decrease of -7.63% or -$0.62 in intraday trading. The ULCC share’s 52-week high remains $11.84, putting it -57.66% down since that peak but still an impressive 57.52% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.19. The company has a valuation of $1.68B, with an average of 1.98 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.89 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a -7.63% downside in the last session, Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.33, dropping -7.63% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.21%, and 20.74% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 37.55%. Short interest in Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULCC) saw shorts transact 12.78 million shares and set a 3.82 days time to cover.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Frontier Group Holdings Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC) shares are 21.92% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 300.00% against 0.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -200.00% this quarter before falling -48.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 13.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $854.13 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.03 billion.

ULCC Dividends

Frontier Group Holdings Inc has its next earnings report out between May 01 and May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Frontier Group Holdings Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULCC)’s Major holders

Frontier Group Holdings Inc insiders hold 1.64% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 101.70% of the shares at 103.39% float percentage. In total, 101.70% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Indigo Partners LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 178.83 million shares (or 81.04% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.73 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is U.S. Global Investors, Inc. with 7.18 million shares, or about 3.25% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $34.74 million.

We also have ETF Series Solutions-U.S. Global Jets ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Real Assets Trust I as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, ETF Series Solutions-U.S. Global Jets ETF holds roughly 5.58 million shares. This is just over 2.53% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $53.91 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.84 million, or 0.83% of the shares, all valued at about 17.76 million.