For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ: LAB) Is Worth A Shot

Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ:LAB)’s traded shares stood at 3.6 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.61. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.74, to imply an increase of 5.38% or $0.14 in intraday trading. The LAB share’s 52-week high remains $3.16, putting it -15.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 46.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.46. The company has a valuation of $794.93M, with an average of 1.75 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.62 million shares over the past 3 months.

Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ:LAB) trade information

After registering a 5.38% upside in the last session, Standard BioTools Inc (LAB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.80, jumping 5.38% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 21.78%, and 14.64% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 23.98%. Short interest in Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ:LAB) saw shorts transact 8.06 million shares and set a 5.1 days time to cover.