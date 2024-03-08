For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Kidpik Corp (NASDAQ: PIK) Is Worth A Shot

Kidpik Corp (NASDAQ:PIK)’s traded shares stood at 13.42 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.87. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.55, to imply an increase of 32.85% or $0.63 in intraday trading. The PIK share’s 52-week high remains $8.65, putting it -239.22% down since that peak but still an impressive 39.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.55. The company has a valuation of $23.87M, with an average of 1.36 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 15.00K shares over the past 3 months.
Kidpik Corp (NASDAQ:PIK) trade information
After registering a 32.85% upside in the last session, Kidpik Corp (PIK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.6900, jumping 32.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 37.80%, and 47.83% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 38.96%. Short interest in Kidpik Corp (NASDAQ:PIK) saw shorts transact 3600.0 shares and set a 0.22 days time to cover.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
Kidpik Corp (PIK) estimates and forecasts
The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 16.50% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $3.45 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.39 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.77 million and $3.63 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -8.60% before dropping -6.70% in the following quarter.
PIK Dividends
Kidpik Corp has its next earnings report out between April 03 and April 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Kidpik Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Two Sigma Investments, LP with 17454.0 shares, or about 0.22% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $13931.0.
We also have Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Kidpik Corp (PIK) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 17079.0 shares. This is just over 0.22% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9615.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2938.0, or 0.04% of the shares, all valued at about 1654.0.