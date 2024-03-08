For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Kidpik Corp (NASDAQ: PIK) Is Worth A Shot

Kidpik Corp (NASDAQ:PIK)’s traded shares stood at 13.42 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.87. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.55, to imply an increase of 32.85% or $0.63 in intraday trading. The PIK share’s 52-week high remains $8.65, putting it -239.22% down since that peak but still an impressive 39.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.55. The company has a valuation of $23.87M, with an average of 1.36 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 15.00K shares over the past 3 months.

Kidpik Corp (NASDAQ:PIK) trade information

After registering a 32.85% upside in the last session, Kidpik Corp (PIK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.6900, jumping 32.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 37.80%, and 47.83% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 38.96%. Short interest in Kidpik Corp (NASDAQ:PIK) saw shorts transact 3600.0 shares and set a 0.22 days time to cover.