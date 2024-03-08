Foot Locker Inc (NYSE: FL) Have Declined -21.73% YTD, Forecasting What Will Happen Next

Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL)’s traded shares stood at 0.84 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.43. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $24.38, to imply an increase of 0.16% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The FL share’s 52-week high remains $47.00, putting it -92.78% down since that peak but still an impressive 39.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.84. The company has a valuation of $2.30B, with an average of 7.34 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.68 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 0.16% upside in the latest session, Foot Locker Inc (FL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 34.71, jumping 0.16% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -29.54%, and -14.46% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -21.73%. Short interest in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) saw shorts transact 12.61 million shares and set a 4.85 days time to cover.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Foot Locker Inc (FL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Foot Locker Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Foot Locker Inc (FL) shares are 31.29% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 32.39% against -1.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -58.60% this quarter before jumping 125.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -1.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 16 analysts is $1.89 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jul 2024, a total of 16 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.87 billion.

FL Dividends

Foot Locker Inc has its next earnings report out between May 17 and May 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Foot Locker Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 1.20, with the share yield ticking at 4.92% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL)’s Major holders

Foot Locker Inc insiders hold 1.58% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 108.38% of the shares at 110.12% float percentage. In total, 108.38% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vesa Equity Investment S.a R.l.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 11.47 million shares (or 12.18% of shares), all amounting to roughly $310.91 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 11.42 million shares, or about 12.13% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $309.51 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Foot Locker Inc (FL) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 5.52 million shares. This is just over 5.86% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $95.72 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.42 million, or 4.69% of the shares, all valued at about 118.7 million.