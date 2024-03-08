Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) Is One Stock You Should Watch

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)’s traded shares stood at 1.89 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.64. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $15.11, to imply a decrease of -0.49% or -$0.08 in intraday trading. The ET share’s 52-week high remains $15.28, putting it -1.13% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.45. The company has a valuation of $50.90B, with an average of 9.06 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 14.52 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a -0.49% downside in the latest session, Energy Transfer LP (ET) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 15.28, dropping -0.49% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.90%, and 8.74% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 9.53%. Short interest in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) saw shorts transact 41.94 million shares and set a 2.83 days time to cover.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Energy Transfer LP share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Energy Transfer LP (ET) shares are 10.33% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 32.11% against 6.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 25.00% this quarter before jumping 44.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 7.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $22.53 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $22.58 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -0.88% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 35.95% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 8.20% annually.

ET Dividends

Energy Transfer LP has its next earnings report out between April 30 and May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Energy Transfer LP has a forward dividend ratio of 1.25, with the share yield ticking at 8.24% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)’s Major holders

Energy Transfer LP insiders hold 10.13% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 34.16% of the shares at 38.01% float percentage. In total, 34.16% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackstone Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 153.27 million shares (or 4.88% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.95 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 65.66 million shares, or about 2.09% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $833.88 million.

We also have Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Energy Transfer LP (ET) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF holds roughly 62.02 million shares. This is just over 1.97% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $769.06 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 33.81 million, or 1.08% of the shares, all valued at about 419.26 million.