DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) Up 60.63% From 52-Week Low; YTD Jumps 22.64% – Here’s What To Do Now

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)’s traded shares stood at 1.66 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.86. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $43.23, to imply an increase of 1.53% or $0.65 in intraday trading. The DKNG share’s 52-week high remains $45.62, putting it -5.53% down since that peak but still an impressive 60.63% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $17.02. The company has a valuation of $20.47B, with an average of 9.85 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 12.10 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 1.53% upside in the latest session, DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 45.24, jumping 1.53% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.69%, and 1.48% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 22.64%. Short interest in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) saw shorts transact 19.69 million shares and set a 1.44 days time to cover.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing DraftKings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) shares are 38.69% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 86.13% against 14.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 66.70% this quarter before jumping 117.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 31.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 22 analysts is $1.11 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 22 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.09 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $769.65 million and $759.55 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 44.60% before jumping 43.80% in the following quarter.

DKNG Dividends

DraftKings Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. DraftKings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)’s Major holders

DraftKings Inc. insiders hold 4.94% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 69.80% of the shares at 73.43% float percentage. In total, 69.80% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 39.26 million shares (or 8.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.7 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 21.24 million shares, or about 4.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $919.05 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 13.22 million shares. This is just over 2.79% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $571.85 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10.68 million, or 2.26% of the shares, all valued at about 462.2 million.