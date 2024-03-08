Denison Mines Corp (AMEX: DNN) Added 10.11 Percent In The Last Seven Days: What Lifted The Stock?

Denison Mines Corp (AMEX:DNN)’s traded shares stood at 14.77 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.68. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.96, to imply an increase of 7.69% or $0.14 in intraday trading. The DNN share’s 52-week high remains $2.15, putting it -9.69% down since that peak but still an impressive 53.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.92. The company has a valuation of $1.75B, with an average of 14.58 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 13.86 million shares over the past 3 months.

Denison Mines Corp (AMEX:DNN) trade information

After registering a 7.69% upside in the last session, Denison Mines Corp (DNN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.9600, jumping 7.69% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.11%, and -3.92% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 10.73%. Short interest in Denison Mines Corp (AMEX:DNN) saw shorts transact 41.81 million shares and set a 2.8 days time to cover.