Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) Has Succeeded In Attracting Investors This Year, The Stock Is Up 15.67% Year-To-Date

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)’s traded shares stood at 1.47 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.00. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $22.52, to imply an increase of 3.30% or $0.72 in intraday trading. The CRDO share’s 52-week high remains $23.90, putting it -6.13% down since that peak but still an impressive 68.03% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.20. The company has a valuation of $3.67B, with an average of 2.82 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.30 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 3.30% upside in the last session, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 23.00, jumping 3.30% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.55%, and 9.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 15.67%. Short interest in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) saw shorts transact 9.26 million shares and set a 4.03 days time to cover.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) shares are 32.31% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 40.00% against 19.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 225.00% this quarter before jumping 233.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 4.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $60.72 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jul 2024, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $58.42 million.

CRDO Dividends

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has its next earnings report out between May 29 and June 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)’s Major holders

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd insiders hold 20.75% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 71.16% of the shares at 89.80% float percentage. In total, 71.16% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital Research Global Investors. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 12.63 million shares (or 8.47% of shares), all amounting to roughly $218.92 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 10.95 million shares, or about 7.35% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $189.96 million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 11.47 million shares. This is just over 7.69% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $198.81 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.53 million, or 1.69% of the shares, all valued at about 43.81 million.