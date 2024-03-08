Compass Pathways Plc ADR (NASDAQ: CMPS) Is One Stock You Should Watch

Compass Pathways Plc ADR (NASDAQ:CMPS)’s traded shares stood at 1.52 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.52. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.28, to imply an increase of 3.39% or $0.37 in intraday trading. The CMPS share’s 52-week high remains $12.75, putting it -13.03% down since that peak but still an impressive 55.59% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.01. The company has a valuation of $698.68M, with an average of 0.79 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 752.41K shares over the past 3 months.

Compass Pathways Plc ADR (NASDAQ:CMPS) trade information

After registering a 3.39% upside in the last session, Compass Pathways Plc ADR (CMPS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.57, jumping 3.39% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.83%, and 7.22% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 28.91%. Short interest in Compass Pathways Plc ADR (NASDAQ:CMPS) saw shorts transact 3.92 million shares and set a 5.65 days time to cover.