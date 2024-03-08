Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE: CVE) Is Worth A Gamble At $17.92

Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE)’s traded shares stood at 23.25 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.15. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.92, to imply an increase of 0.34% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The CVE share’s 52-week high remains $21.37, putting it -19.25% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.02% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.69. The company has a valuation of $33.54B, with an average of 13.09 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 12.11 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 0.34% upside in the last session, Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 18.16, jumping 0.34% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.81%, and 13.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 7.63%. Short interest in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) saw shorts transact 38.11 million shares and set a 2.7 days time to cover.

Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cenovus Energy Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) shares are -11.90% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 12.10% against 0.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 41.70% this quarter before jumping 43.80% for the next one.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $10.19 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $10.22 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $9.31 billion and $9.51 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 9.50% before jumping 7.40% in the following quarter.

CVE Dividends

Cenovus Energy Inc has its next earnings report out between April 24 and April 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cenovus Energy Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0.39, with the share yield ticking at 2.18% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE)’s Major holders

Cenovus Energy Inc insiders hold 31.50% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 55.59% of the shares at 81.15% float percentage. In total, 55.59% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital Research Global Investors. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 155.04 million shares (or 8.22% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.63 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital World Investors with 147.37 million shares, or about 7.82% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $2.5 billion.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and Europacific Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 93.99 million shares. This is just over 4.98% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.6 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 72.67 million, or 3.85% of the shares, all valued at about 1.23 billion.