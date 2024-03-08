Broadcom Inc At $1358.27: Buy, Sell Or Hold?

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)’s traded shares stood at 1.92 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.27. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1358.27, to imply a decrease of -3.46% or -$48.74 in intraday trading. The AVGO share’s 52-week high remains $1438.17, putting it -5.88% down since that peak but still an impressive 55.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $601.29. The company has a valuation of $629.45B, with an average of 3.11 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.36 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a -3.46% downside in the latest session, Broadcom Inc (AVGO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1,438.17, dropping -3.46% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.92%, and 8.05% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 21.68%. Short interest in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) saw shorts transact 5.09 million shares and set a 1.87 days time to cover.

Broadcom Inc (AVGO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Broadcom Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Broadcom Inc (AVGO) shares are 58.49% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 10.60% against 3.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 7.20% this quarter before jumping 14.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 40.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 22 analysts is $12.21 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jul 2024, a total of 22 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $12.74 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 2.37% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 10.35% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 13.80% annually.

AVGO Dividends

Broadcom Inc has its next earnings report out between May 30 and June 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Broadcom Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 19.05, with the share yield ticking at 1.40% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)’s Major holders

Broadcom Inc insiders hold 2.03% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 80.50% of the shares at 82.17% float percentage. In total, 80.50% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 40.53 million shares (or 9.82% of shares), all amounting to roughly $35.16 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 31.68 million shares, or about 7.68% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $27.48 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Broadcom Inc (AVGO) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 13.0 million shares. This is just over 3.15% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11.28 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11.28 million, or 2.73% of the shares, all valued at about 9.37 billion.