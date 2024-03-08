Boom Or Bust: Where Is Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) Stock Headed Next?

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)’s traded shares stood at 3.14 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.37. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $81.81, to imply an increase of 3.02% or $2.4 in intraday trading. The UBER share’s 52-week high remains $82.14, putting it -0.4% down since that peak but still an impressive 64.28% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $29.22. The company has a valuation of $169.87B, with an average of 15.91 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 28.81 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 3.02% upside in the latest session, Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 82.14, jumping 3.02% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.96%, and 15.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 32.87%. Short interest in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) saw shorts transact 54.7 million shares and set a 2.29 days time to cover.

Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Uber Technologies Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) shares are 76.80% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 36.78% against 21.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 387.50% this quarter before jumping 66.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 16.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 38 analysts is $10.07 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 36 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $10.62 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $8.82 billion and $9.23 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 14.10% before jumping 15.00% in the following quarter.

UBER Dividends

Uber Technologies Inc has its next earnings report out between April 30 and May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Uber Technologies Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)’s Major holders

Uber Technologies Inc insiders hold 0.17% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 83.83% of the shares at 83.97% float percentage. In total, 83.83% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 167.63 million shares (or 8.07% of shares), all amounting to roughly $13.71 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 139.35 million shares, or about 6.71% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $11.4 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 61.38 million shares. This is just over 2.96% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.02 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 50.27 million, or 2.42% of the shares, all valued at about 4.11 billion.