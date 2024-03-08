Boom Or Bust: Where Is Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Stock Headed Next?

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)’s traded shares stood at 24.78 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.24. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $98.98, to imply an increase of 3.58% or $3.42 in intraday trading. The MU share’s 52-week high remains $97.38, putting it 1.62% up since that peak but still an impressive 46.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $52.76. The company has a valuation of $109.27B, with an average of 18.08 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 15.17 million shares over the past 3 months.
Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) trade information
After registering a 3.58% upside in the last session, Micron Technology Inc. (MU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 99.69, jumping 3.58% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.24%, and 17.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 15.98%. Short interest in Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) saw shorts transact 20.43 million shares and set a 1.49 days time to cover.
Micron Technology Inc. (MU) estimates and forecasts
Revenue is forecast to grow 85.30% this quarter before jumping 109.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 46.10% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 24 analysts is $5.32 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending May 2024, a total of 24 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.95 billion.
MU Dividends
Micron Technology Inc. has its next earnings report out on March 20. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Micron Technology Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.46, with the share yield ticking at 0.46% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)’s Major holders
Micron Technology Inc. insiders hold 0.29% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 85.12% of the shares at 85.37% float percentage. In total, 85.12% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 93.92 million shares (or 8.55% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.93 billion.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 86.2 million shares, or about 7.85% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $5.44 billion.
We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Micron Technology Inc. (MU) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 34.14 million shares. This is just over 3.11% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.15 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 26.06 million, or 2.37% of the shares, all valued at about 1.64 billion.