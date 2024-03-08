Boom Or Bust: Where Is Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Stock Headed Next?

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)’s traded shares stood at 24.78 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.24. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $98.98, to imply an increase of 3.58% or $3.42 in intraday trading. The MU share’s 52-week high remains $97.38, putting it 1.62% up since that peak but still an impressive 46.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $52.76. The company has a valuation of $109.27B, with an average of 18.08 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 15.17 million shares over the past 3 months.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) trade information

After registering a 3.58% upside in the last session, Micron Technology Inc. (MU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 99.69, jumping 3.58% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.24%, and 17.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 15.98%. Short interest in Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) saw shorts transact 20.43 million shares and set a 1.49 days time to cover.