Boom Or Bust: What Is Next For NKGen Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: NKGN) Stock?

NKGen Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:NKGN)’s traded shares stood at 2.63 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.24. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.14, to imply an increase of 10.88% or $0.21 in intraday trading. The NKGN share’s 52-week high remains $12.88, putting it -501.87% down since that peak but still an impressive 63.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.78. The company has a valuation of $46.84M, with an average of 12.11 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.06 million shares over the past 3 months.

NKGen Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:NKGN) trade information

After registering a 10.88% upside in the latest session, NKGen Biotech Inc (NKGN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.0600, jumping 10.88% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 152.06%, and 36.31% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -22.18%. Short interest in NKGen Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:NKGN) saw shorts transact 0.31 million shares and set a 12.38 days time to cover.