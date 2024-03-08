Boom Or Bust: What Is Next For NKGen Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: NKGN) Stock?

NKGen Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:NKGN)’s traded shares stood at 2.63 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.24. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.14, to imply an increase of 10.88% or $0.21 in intraday trading. The NKGN share’s 52-week high remains $12.88, putting it -501.87% down since that peak but still an impressive 63.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.78. The company has a valuation of $46.84M, with an average of 12.11 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.06 million shares over the past 3 months.
NKGen Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:NKGN) trade information
After registering a 10.88% upside in the latest session, NKGen Biotech Inc (NKGN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.0600, jumping 10.88% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 152.06%, and 36.31% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -22.18%. Short interest in NKGen Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:NKGN) saw shorts transact 0.31 million shares and set a 12.38 days time to cover.
NKGN Dividends
NKGen Biotech Inc has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. NKGen Biotech Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
NKGen Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:NKGN)’s Major holders
NKGen Biotech Inc insiders hold 60.49% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 15.09% of the shares at 38.18% float percentage. In total, 15.09% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.64 million shares (or 6.18% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.63 million.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Magnetar Financial LLC with 0.62 million shares, or about 5.98% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $6.41 million.
We also have Merger Fund, The and RiverNorth Opportunities Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the NKGen Biotech Inc (NKGN) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Merger Fund, The holds roughly 85305.0 shares. This is just over 0.82% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.88 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 48320.0, or 0.47% of the shares, all valued at about 0.5 million.