Boom Or Bust: What Does The Future Hold For ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ZVSA) Stock?

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ZVSA)’s traded shares stood at 3.45 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.65. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.95, to imply an increase of 24.18% or $0.18 in intraday trading. The ZVSA share’s 52-week high remains $96.95, putting it -10105.26% down since that peak but still an impressive 47.37% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.50. The company has a valuation of $1.57M, with an average of 12.4 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.82 million shares over the past 3 months.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ZVSA) trade information

After registering a 24.18% upside in the last session, ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (ZVSA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.1800, jumping 24.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.20%, and 57.82% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 6.09%. Short interest in ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ZVSA) saw shorts transact 0.17 million shares and set a 0.17 days time to cover.