Biohaven Ltd (NYSE: BHVN) Stock Jumping 22.96% Over A Month – Any Room For Its Value To Rise?

Biohaven Ltd (NYSE:BHVN)’s traded shares stood at 1.29 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 4.11. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $58.05, to imply a decrease of -0.14% or -$0.08 in intraday trading. The BHVN share’s 52-week high remains $61.25, putting it -5.51% down since that peak but still an impressive 78.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.35. The company has a valuation of $4.71B, with an average of 1.34 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.12 million shares over the past 3 months.

Biohaven Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) trade information

After registering a -0.14% downside in the last session, Biohaven Ltd (BHVN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 61.25, dropping -0.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 20.59%, and 22.96% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 35.63%. Short interest in Biohaven Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) saw shorts transact 6.39 million shares and set a 7.58 days time to cover.