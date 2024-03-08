Barclays plc ADR (NYSE:BCS) Is Worth Considering At $9.03

Barclays plc ADR (NYSE:BCS)’s traded shares stood at 4.35 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.48. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.03, to imply an increase of 0.11% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The BCS share’s 52-week high remains $9.02, putting it 0.11% up since that peak but still an impressive 31.01% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.23. The company has a valuation of $34.18B, with an average of 15.47 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 16.65 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 0.11% upside in the latest session, Barclays plc ADR (BCS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.09, jumping 0.11% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.27%, and 21.53% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 14.59%. Short interest in Barclays plc ADR (NYSE:BCS) saw shorts transact 31.51 million shares and set a 2.14 days time to cover.

Barclays plc ADR (BCS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Barclays plc ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Barclays plc ADR (BCS) shares are 22.69% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 15.94% against 1.20%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1.80% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 22.49% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 14.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 2.10% annually.

BCS Dividends

Barclays plc ADR has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Barclays plc ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0.40, with the share yield ticking at 4.45% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Barclays plc ADR (NYSE:BCS)’s Major holders

Barclays plc ADR insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.13% of the shares at 4.13% float percentage. In total, 4.13% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 17.97 million shares (or 0.47% of shares), all amounting to roughly $141.26 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership with 16.41 million shares, or about 0.43% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $129.0 million.

We also have DFA International Value Series and Dimensional ETF Tr-Dimensional International Value ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Barclays plc ADR (BCS) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, DFA International Value Series holds roughly 7.17 million shares. This is just over 0.19% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $57.29 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.47 million, or 0.09% of the shares, all valued at about 27.72 million.