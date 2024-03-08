Auddia Inc (NASDAQ: AUUD) Slid -6.38% In 6 Months Getting Ready For What’s Next

Auddia Inc (NASDAQ:AUUD)’s traded shares stood at 0.79 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.87. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.23, to imply a decrease of -1.82% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The AUUD share’s 52-week high remains $38.50, putting it -1091.95% down since that peak but still an impressive 5.26% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.06. The company has a valuation of $2.65M, with an average of 0.12 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 30.45K shares over the past 3 months.

Auddia Inc (NASDAQ:AUUD) trade information

After registering a -1.82% downside in the latest session, Auddia Inc (AUUD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.29, dropping -1.82% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.38%, and -44.07% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -48.32%. Short interest in Auddia Inc (NASDAQ:AUUD) saw shorts transact 3370.0 shares and set a 0.16 days time to cover.