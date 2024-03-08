At Current Prices, Cogent Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: COGT) Worth A Patient Look?

Cogent Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:COGT)’s traded shares stood at 1.24 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.53. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.72, to imply a decrease of -2.47% or -$0.17 in intraday trading. The COGT share’s 52-week high remains $13.50, putting it -100.89% down since that peak but still an impressive 45.39% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.67. The company has a valuation of $698.28M, with an average of 3.83 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.68 million shares over the past 3 months.
Cogent Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:COGT) trade information
After registering a -2.47% downside in the last session, Cogent Biosciences Inc (COGT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.44, dropping -2.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.00%, and 11.44% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 14.29%. Short interest in Cogent Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:COGT) saw shorts transact 6.24 million shares and set a 2.9 days time to cover.
Cogent Biosciences Inc (COGT) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing Cogent Biosciences Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Cogent Biosciences Inc (COGT) shares are -46.71% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 22.73% against 12.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 5.60% this quarter before jumping 16.90% for the next one.
COGT Dividends
Cogent Biosciences Inc has its next earnings report out between May 07 and May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cogent Biosciences Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
Cogent Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:COGT)’s Major holders
Cogent Biosciences Inc insiders hold 0.13% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 92.01% of the shares at 92.14% float percentage. In total, 92.01% institutions holds shares in the company, led by RA Capital Management, L.P. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 6.42 million shares (or 7.51% of shares), all amounting to roughly $75.97 million.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Tcg Crossover Management, Llc with 5.63 million shares, or about 6.59% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $66.67 million.
We also have Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cogent Biosciences Inc (COGT) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund holds roughly 3.44 million shares. This is just over 4.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $40.74 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.47 million, or 2.89% of the shares, all valued at about 29.25 million.