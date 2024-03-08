At Current Prices, Cogent Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: COGT) Worth A Patient Look?

Cogent Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:COGT)’s traded shares stood at 1.24 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.53. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.72, to imply a decrease of -2.47% or -$0.17 in intraday trading. The COGT share’s 52-week high remains $13.50, putting it -100.89% down since that peak but still an impressive 45.39% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.67. The company has a valuation of $698.28M, with an average of 3.83 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.68 million shares over the past 3 months.

Cogent Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:COGT) trade information

After registering a -2.47% downside in the last session, Cogent Biosciences Inc (COGT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.44, dropping -2.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.00%, and 11.44% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 14.29%. Short interest in Cogent Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:COGT) saw shorts transact 6.24 million shares and set a 2.9 days time to cover.