At $6.65 Lantern Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: LTRN) Is Worth A Gamble

Lantern Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LTRN)’s traded shares stood at 1.01 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.25. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.65, to imply an increase of 21.13% or $1.16 in intraday trading. The LTRN share’s 52-week high remains $6.19, putting it 6.92% up since that peak but still an impressive 64.21% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.38. The company has a valuation of $72.29M, with an average of 0.36 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 83.84K shares over the past 3 months.

Lantern Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LTRN) trade information

After registering a 21.13% upside in the last session, Lantern Pharma Inc (LTRN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.67, jumping 21.13% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 38.25%, and 59.09% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 55.37%. Short interest in Lantern Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LTRN) saw shorts transact 59560.0 shares and set a 2.44 days time to cover.