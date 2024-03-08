Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE: ACHR) Has Succeeded In Gaining Momentum In 2024, The Stock Is Down -30.13% YTD

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR)’s traded shares stood at 8.82 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.46. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.29, to imply an increase of 0.94% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The ACHR share’s 52-week high remains $7.49, putting it -74.59% down since that peak but still an impressive 58.74% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.77. The company has a valuation of $1.33B, with an average of 7.15 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.95 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 0.94% upside in the last session, Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.83, jumping 0.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.18%, and -15.22% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -30.13%. Short interest in Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) saw shorts transact 38.22 million shares and set a 8.47 days time to cover.

Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Archer Aviation Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR) shares are -32.01% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 25.00% against 14.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 30.40% this quarter before jumping 53.40% for the next one.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $500k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $500k.

ACHR Dividends

Archer Aviation Inc has its next earnings report out between May 09 and May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Archer Aviation Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR)’s Major holders

Archer Aviation Inc insiders hold 24.35% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 44.25% of the shares at 58.49% float percentage. In total, 44.25% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ARK Investment Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 23.79 million shares (or 11.41% of shares), all amounting to roughly $120.38 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 12.67 million shares, or about 6.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $52.19 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF holds roughly 12.15 million shares. This is just over 5.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $61.49 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.82 million, or 3.75% of the shares, all valued at about 39.57 million.