Aptorum Group Ltd (NASDAQ: APM)’s 498.04-Percent Gain Of This Past Week Taught Us Something New

Aptorum Group Ltd (NASDAQ:APM)’s traded shares stood at 4.82 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.00. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.60, to imply an increase of 37.34% or $2.61 in intraday trading. The APM share’s 52-week high remains $17.49, putting it -82.19% down since that peak but still an impressive 85.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.35. The company has a valuation of $49.73M, with an average of 8.59 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.44 million shares over the past 3 months.

Aptorum Group Ltd (NASDAQ:APM) trade information

After registering a 37.34% upside in the latest session, Aptorum Group Ltd (APM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 17.49, jumping 37.34% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 498.04%, and 585.70% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 292.05%. Short interest in Aptorum Group Ltd (NASDAQ:APM) saw shorts transact 3680.0 shares and set a 0.56 days time to cover.