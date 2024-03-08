Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APGE) Drops -0.92% From Highs, What Happens Next?

Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE)’s traded shares stood at 0.6 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $66.64, to imply an increase of 2.15% or $1.4 in intraday trading. The APGE share’s 52-week high remains $67.25, putting it -0.92% down since that peak but still an impressive 78.71% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.19. The company has a valuation of $2.48B, with an average of 1.24 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 478.01K shares over the past 3 months.
Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) trade information
After registering a 2.15% upside in the latest session, Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (APGE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 67.25, jumping 2.15% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 78.95%, and 80.84% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 138.51%. Short interest in Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) saw shorts transact 3.3 million shares and set a 8.98 days time to cover.
Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (APGE) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing Apogee Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (APGE) shares are 182.13% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 25.89% against 12.20%.
APGE Dividends
Apogee Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Apogee Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE)’s Major holders
Apogee Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 13.84% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 111.68% of the shares at 129.62% float percentage. In total, 111.68% institutions holds shares in the company, led by VR Adviser, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 8.49 million shares (or 16.77% of shares), all amounting to roughly $576.7 million.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 5.02 million shares, or about 9.91% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $340.78 million.
We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (APGE) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.71 million shares. This is just over 1.40% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $48.18 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.55 million, or 1.08% of the shares, all valued at about 37.25 million.