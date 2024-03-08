Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APGE) Drops -0.92% From Highs, What Happens Next?

Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE)’s traded shares stood at 0.6 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $66.64, to imply an increase of 2.15% or $1.4 in intraday trading. The APGE share’s 52-week high remains $67.25, putting it -0.92% down since that peak but still an impressive 78.71% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.19. The company has a valuation of $2.48B, with an average of 1.24 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 478.01K shares over the past 3 months.

Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) trade information

After registering a 2.15% upside in the latest session, Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (APGE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 67.25, jumping 2.15% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 78.95%, and 80.84% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 138.51%. Short interest in Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) saw shorts transact 3.3 million shares and set a 8.98 days time to cover.