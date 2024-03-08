Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: AVXL): A Good Investment At Current Prices?

Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:AVXL)’s traded shares stood at 1.39 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.56. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.19, to imply an increase of 3.39% or $0.17 in intraday trading. The AVXL share’s 52-week high remains $10.45, putting it -101.35% down since that peak but still an impressive 7.51% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.80. The company has a valuation of $426.15M, with an average of 1.26 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.46 million shares over the past 3 months.

Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:AVXL) trade information

After registering a 3.39% upside in the last session, Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (AVXL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.42, jumping 3.39% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.97%, and -10.36% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -44.25%. Short interest in Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:AVXL) saw shorts transact 19.89 million shares and set a 18.41 days time to cover.