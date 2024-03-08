Amer Sports Inc. (NYSE:AS) Up 13.01% Since 52-Week Low; YTD Rose 12.39% – Here’s What You Need To Do

Amer Sports Inc. (NYSE:AS)’s traded shares stood at 1.44 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.06, to imply a decrease of -0.66% or -$0.1 in intraday trading. The AS share’s 52-week high remains $18.23, putting it -21.05% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.01% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.10. The company has a valuation of $7.37B, with an average of 2.4 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.92 million shares over the past 3 months.
Amer Sports Inc. (NYSE:AS) trade information
After registering a -0.66% downside in the last session, Amer Sports Inc. (AS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 18.23, dropping -0.66% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.72%, and -0.46% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 12.39%. Short interest in Amer Sports Inc. (NYSE:AS) saw shorts transact 2.06 million shares and set a 0.53 days time to cover.
Amer Sports Inc. (AS) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing Amer Sports Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 13.30% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $1.13 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $951.38 million.
AS Dividends
Amer Sports Inc. has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Amer Sports Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
Amer Sports Inc. (NYSE:AS)’s Major holders
Amer Sports Inc. insiders hold 73.55% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.81% of the shares at 52.22% float percentage. In total, 13.81% institutions holds shares in the company.