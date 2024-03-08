Amer Sports Inc. (NYSE:AS) Up 13.01% Since 52-Week Low; YTD Rose 12.39% – Here’s What You Need To Do

Amer Sports Inc. (NYSE:AS)’s traded shares stood at 1.44 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.06, to imply a decrease of -0.66% or -$0.1 in intraday trading. The AS share’s 52-week high remains $18.23, putting it -21.05% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.01% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.10. The company has a valuation of $7.37B, with an average of 2.4 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.92 million shares over the past 3 months.

Amer Sports Inc. (NYSE:AS) trade information

After registering a -0.66% downside in the last session, Amer Sports Inc. (AS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 18.23, dropping -0.66% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.72%, and -0.46% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 12.39%. Short interest in Amer Sports Inc. (NYSE:AS) saw shorts transact 2.06 million shares and set a 0.53 days time to cover.