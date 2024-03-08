Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) Have Dipped -4.04% YTD, Predicting What Happens Next In

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)’s traded shares stood at 24.03 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.05. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $135.24, to imply an increase of 2.02% or $2.68 in intraday trading. The GOOG share’s 52-week high remains $155.20, putting it -14.76% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $89.94. The company has a valuation of $1681.44B, with an average of 28.33 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 23.38 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 2.02% upside in the last session, Alphabet Inc (GOOG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 140.00, jumping 2.02% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.25%, and -6.99% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -4.04%. Short interest in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) saw shorts transact 34.87 million shares and set a 1.51 days time to cover.

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Alphabet Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) shares are -0.10% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 16.72% against 20.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 28.20% this quarter before jumping 16.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 11.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 30 analysts is $78.59 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 29 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $82.74 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $69.79 billion and $74.6 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 12.60% before jumping 10.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 21.56% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 17.07% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 19.25% annually.

GOOG Dividends

Alphabet Inc has its next earnings report out between April 23 and April 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Alphabet Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)’s Major holders

Alphabet Inc insiders hold 0.02% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 62.08% of the shares at 62.09% float percentage. In total, 62.08% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 413.43 million shares (or 7.22% of shares), all amounting to roughly $50.01 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 359.18 million shares, or about 6.27% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $43.45 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Alphabet Inc (GOOG) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 155.72 million shares. This is just over 2.72% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $18.84 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 121.68 million, or 2.13% of the shares, all valued at about 14.72 billion.