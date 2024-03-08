Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE: AQN) Up Almost 8.55% In One Month, Long Term Looking Good

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN)’s traded shares stood at 2.2 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.68. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.28, to imply an increase of 2.86% or $0.17 in intraday trading. The AQN share’s 52-week high remains $9.14, putting it -45.54% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.97% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.90. The company has a valuation of $4.48B, with an average of 5.25 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.25 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 2.86% upside in the latest session, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.38, jumping 2.86% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.89%, and 8.55% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -0.55%. Short interest in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) saw shorts transact 21.83 million shares and set a 5.23 days time to cover.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN) shares are -11.35% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -27.54% against 6.80%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -36.40% this quarter before falling -11.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $743 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $749.53 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $748 million and $778.63 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -0.70% before dropping -3.70% in the following quarter.

AQN Dividends

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp has its next earnings report out on March 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0.43, with the share yield ticking at 6.91% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN)’s Major holders

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp insiders hold 0.06% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 60.33% of the shares at 60.37% float percentage. In total, 60.33% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bank of Montreal/Can/. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 38.93 million shares (or 5.65% of shares), all amounting to roughly $321.54 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Starboard Value LP with 34.14 million shares, or about 4.95% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $281.99 million.

We also have Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx holds roughly 9.12 million shares. This is just over 1.32% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $75.3 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.42 million, or 0.79% of the shares, all valued at about 44.75 million.