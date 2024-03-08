Ainos Inc (NASDAQ:AIMD) Is 29.46% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Will It Continue To Rise?

Ainos Inc (NASDAQ:AIMD)’s traded shares stood at 3.72 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.41. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.12, to imply a decrease of -18.15% or -$0.25 in intraday trading. The AIMD share’s 52-week high remains $9.15, putting it -716.96% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.46% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.79. The company has a valuation of $5.24M, with an average of 2.04 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 902.65K shares over the past 3 months.

Ainos Inc (NASDAQ:AIMD) trade information

After registering a -18.15% downside in the last session, Ainos Inc (AIMD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.6500, dropping -18.15% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.80%, and 12.48% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -45.37%. Short interest in Ainos Inc (NASDAQ:AIMD) saw shorts transact 22250.0 shares and set a 0.45 days time to cover.