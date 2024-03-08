After This Week’s 14.22% Gain In Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ: JBLU), We Just Learned Something New

Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU)’s traded shares stood at 1.72 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.85. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.39, to imply a decrease of -0.40% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The JBLU share’s 52-week high remains $9.45, putting it -27.88% down since that peak but still an impressive 53.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.42. The company has a valuation of $2.51B, with an average of 12.04 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 18.28 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a -0.40% downside in the latest session, Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.55, dropping -0.40% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.22%, and 30.34% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 33.15%. Short interest in Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) saw shorts transact 43.23 million shares and set a 1.74 days time to cover.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Jetblue Airways Corp share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU) shares are 37.11% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -62.22% against 0.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -55.90% this quarter before falling -97.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -0.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $2.17 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.5 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.33 billion and $2.61 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -6.60% before dropping -4.20% in the following quarter.

JBLU Dividends

Jetblue Airways Corp has its next earnings report out between April 23 and April 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Jetblue Airways Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU)’s Major holders

Jetblue Airways Corp insiders hold 0.38% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 81.56% of the shares at 81.87% float percentage. In total, 81.56% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 64.85 million shares (or 19.11% of shares), all amounting to roughly $481.18 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 37.06 million shares, or about 10.92% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $274.98 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 22.31 million shares. This is just over 6.58% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $165.52 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10.41 million, or 3.07% of the shares, all valued at about 77.28 million.