After The Stock Rose 3.22% Over The Week, Is Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE: BAC) Still A Buy?

Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC)’s traded shares stood at 35.88 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.39. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $35.63, to imply an increase of 0.59% or $0.21 in intraday trading. The BAC share’s 52-week high remains $35.79, putting it -0.45% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.95% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $24.96. The company has a valuation of $280.50B, with an average of 41.27 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 41.82 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 0.59% upside in the last session, Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 35.90, jumping 0.59% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.22%, and 7.84% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 5.82%. Short interest in Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC) saw shorts transact 67.56 million shares and set a 1.65 days time to cover.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Bank Of America Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) shares are 25.50% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -8.19% against -6.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -18.10% this quarter before falling -10.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $25.38 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $24.91 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 3.37% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 2.47% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 24.37% annually.

BAC Dividends

Bank Of America Corp. has its next earnings report out on April 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bank Of America Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.94, with the share yield ticking at 2.64% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC)’s Major holders

Bank Of America Corp. insiders hold 13.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 59.02% of the shares at 68.01% float percentage. In total, 59.02% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.03 billion shares (or 13.00% of shares), all amounting to roughly $29.63 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 609.51 million shares, or about 7.67% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $17.49 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 211.14 million shares. This is just over 2.66% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.06 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 165.08 million, or 2.08% of the shares, all valued at about 4.74 billion.