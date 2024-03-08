After Sinking 0.78% During Past Week, Is Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) Still A Buy?

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY)’s traded shares stood at 1.35 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.92. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $18.17, to imply an increase of 3.83% or $0.67 in intraday trading. The CHWY share’s 52-week high remains $41.35, putting it -127.57% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.15% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.78. The company has a valuation of $8.07B, with an average of 7.86 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.33 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 3.83% upside in the latest session, Chewy Inc (CHWY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 18.12, jumping 3.83% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.78%, and 7.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -23.11%. Short interest in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) saw shorts transact 20.71 million shares and set a 2.8 days time to cover.

Chewy Inc (CHWY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Chewy Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Chewy Inc (CHWY) shares are -22.94% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 11.32% against 4.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -500.00% this quarter before jumping 20.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 10.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 22 analysts is $2.77 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2024, a total of 18 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.89 billion.

CHWY Dividends

Chewy Inc has its next earnings report out on March 20. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Chewy Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY)’s Major holders

Chewy Inc insiders hold 3.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86.65% of the shares at 89.34% float percentage. In total, 86.65% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baillie Gifford and Company. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 18.48 million shares (or 15.37% of shares), all amounting to roughly $335.18 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 9.6 million shares, or about 7.99% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $174.18 million.

We also have Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Chewy Inc (CHWY) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2023, Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund holds roughly 3.84 million shares. This is just over 3.19% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $69.56 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.24 million, or 2.70% of the shares, all valued at about 58.79 million.