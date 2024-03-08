After Jumping 6.45% During The Past Week, Should You Still Buy Newmont Corp (NYSE: NEM)?

Newmont Corp (NYSE:NEM)’s traded shares stood at 4.37 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.50. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $34.00, to imply an increase of 0.32% or $0.11 in intraday trading. The NEM share’s 52-week high remains $52.76, putting it -55.18% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $29.42. The company has a valuation of $39.19B, with an average of 17.62 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 12.40 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 0.32% upside in the latest session, Newmont Corp (NEM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 34.31, jumping 0.32% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.45%, and 1.04% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -17.85%. Short interest in Newmont Corp (NYSE:NEM) saw shorts transact 17.96 million shares and set a 1.6 days time to cover.

Newmont Corp (NEM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Newmont Corp share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Newmont Corp (NEM) shares are -11.37% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 25.47% against 13.10%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -1.90% this quarter before jumping 24.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 36.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $4.99 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.83 billion.

NEM Dividends

Newmont Corp has its next earnings report out between April 25 and April 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Newmont Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 1.85, with the share yield ticking at 5.44% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Newmont Corp (NYSE:NEM)’s Major holders

Newmont Corp insiders hold 0.10% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 71.60% of the shares at 71.67% float percentage. In total, 71.60% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 99.43 million shares (or 12.51% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.24 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 70.22 million shares, or about 8.84% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $3.0 billion.

We also have VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Newmont Corp (NEM) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 28.02 million shares. This is just over 3.53% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.04 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 24.76 million, or 3.12% of the shares, all valued at about 1.06 billion.