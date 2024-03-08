After A Decline Of -67.75% From The High, Can NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) Recover Quickly?

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT)’s traded shares stood at 1.34 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.30. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.21, to imply a decrease of -1.14% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The NEXT share’s 52-week high remains $8.74, putting it -67.75% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.92. The company has a valuation of $1.34B, with an average of 1.53 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.19 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a -1.14% downside in the last session, NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.49, dropping -1.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.51%, and 8.54% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 9.22%. Short interest in NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) saw shorts transact 10.18 million shares and set a 10.29 days time to cover.

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing NextDecade Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) shares are -11.09% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -101.54% against 7.20%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -11.10% this quarter before falling -8.70% for the next one.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -13.12% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a -44.51% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0.60% annually.

NEXT Dividends

NextDecade Corporation has its next earnings report out between March 08 and March 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. NextDecade Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT)’s Major holders

NextDecade Corporation insiders hold 28.72% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 65.75% of the shares at 92.25% float percentage. In total, 65.75% institutions holds shares in the company, led by York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 57.32 million shares (or 23.74% of shares), all amounting to roughly $470.59 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Valinor Management, LP with 14.86 million shares, or about 6.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $122.02 million.

We also have Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Catalyst MLP & Infrastructure Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Catalyst MLP & Infrastructure Fund holds roughly 2.71 million shares. This is just over 1.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $22.29 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.35 million, or 0.97% of the shares, all valued at about 19.26 million.