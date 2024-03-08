Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) Have Gained 43.40% YTD, Predicting What Happens Next In

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)’s traded shares stood at 63.4 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.65. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $211.38, to imply an increase of 0.36% or $0.75 in intraday trading. The AMD share’s 52-week high remains $214.81, putting it -1.62% down since that peak but still an impressive 62.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $78.51. The company has a valuation of $341.55B, with an average of 74.3 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 76.63 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 0.36% upside in the last session, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 214.81, jumping 0.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.79%, and 25.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 43.40%. Short interest in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) saw shorts transact 38.53 million shares and set a 0.42 days time to cover.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Advanced Micro Devices Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) shares are 93.43% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 30.57% against 3.00%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 13.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 31 analysts is $5.43 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 31 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.69 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $5.35 billion and $5.36 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 1.50% before jumping 6.20% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 10.43% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 39.72% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 24.96% annually.

AMD Dividends

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 30 and May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)’s Major holders

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. insiders hold 0.48% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 74.96% of the shares at 75.32% float percentage. In total, 74.96% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 140.05 million shares (or 8.75% of shares), all amounting to roughly $14.4 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 121.64 million shares, or about 7.60% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $12.51 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 50.3 million shares. This is just over 3.14% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.17 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 38.82 million, or 2.43% of the shares, all valued at about 3.99 billion.