Why SOS Limited ADR (NYSE: SOS) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

SOS Limited ADR (NYSE:SOS)’s traded shares stood at 1.51 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.22. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.54, to imply a decrease of -16.72% or -$0.51 in intraday trading. The SOS share’s 52-week high remains $9.50, putting it -274.02% down since that peak but still an impressive -14.17% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.90. The company has a valuation of $759.99M, with an average of 0.2 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 224.30K shares over the past 3 months.

SOS Limited ADR (NYSE:SOS) trade information

After registering a -16.72% downside in the last session, SOS Limited ADR (SOS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.75, dropping -16.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -30.60%, and -15.33% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -44.78%. Short interest in SOS Limited ADR (NYSE:SOS) saw shorts transact 0.67 million shares and set a 4.91 days time to cover.