Why Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ: RVSN) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ:RVSN)’s traded shares stood at 2.35 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.42. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.82, to imply a decrease of -10.43% or -$0.33 in intraday trading. The RVSN share’s 52-week high remains $23.37, putting it -728.72% down since that peak but still an impressive 64.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.01. The company has a valuation of $8.46M, with an average of 11.83 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.06 million shares over the past 3 months.
Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ:RVSN) trade information
After registering a -10.43% downside in the latest session, Rail Vision Ltd (RVSN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.79, dropping -10.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.34%, and -76.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 85.12%. Short interest in Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ:RVSN) saw shorts transact 0.23 million shares and set a 0.02 days time to cover.
RVSN Dividends
Rail Vision Ltd has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Rail Vision Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ:RVSN)’s Major holders
Rail Vision Ltd insiders hold 45.24% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.99% of the shares at 1.81% float percentage. In total, 0.99% institutions holds shares in the company, led by MMCAP International, Inc. SPC. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 27819.0 shares (or 0.12% of shares), all amounting to roughly $73990.0.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Ria Advisory Group LLC with 23000.0 shares, or about 0.10% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $61173.0.
Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 779.0 shares. This is just over 0.00% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2071.0