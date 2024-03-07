Why Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ: RVSN) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ:RVSN)’s traded shares stood at 2.35 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.42. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.82, to imply a decrease of -10.43% or -$0.33 in intraday trading. The RVSN share’s 52-week high remains $23.37, putting it -728.72% down since that peak but still an impressive 64.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.01. The company has a valuation of $8.46M, with an average of 11.83 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.06 million shares over the past 3 months.

Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ:RVSN) trade information

After registering a -10.43% downside in the latest session, Rail Vision Ltd (RVSN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.79, dropping -10.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.34%, and -76.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 85.12%. Short interest in Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ:RVSN) saw shorts transact 0.23 million shares and set a 0.02 days time to cover.