Why Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ: ARM) Should Be Included On Your Watchlist

Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ:ARM)’s traded shares stood at 9.02 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $136.99, to imply an increase of 2.18% or $2.92 in intraday trading. The ARM share’s 52-week high remains $164.00, putting it -19.72% down since that peak but still an impressive 66.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $46.50. The company has a valuation of $140.84B, with an average of 16.95 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 15.47 million shares over the past 3 months.

Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ:ARM) trade information

After registering a 2.18% upside in the last session, Arm Holdings plc. ADR (ARM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 148.48, jumping 2.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.34%, and 86.97% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 82.30%. Short interest in Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ:ARM) saw shorts transact 9.27 million shares and set a 0.33 days time to cover.