Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR) Is A Great Opportunity For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR)’s traded shares stood at 1.19 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.71. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.21, to imply an increase of 16.67% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The WHLR share’s 52-week high remains $17.40, putting it -8185.71% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.15. The company has a valuation of $14.28M, with an average of 0.47 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.13 million shares over the past 3 months.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) trade information

After registering a 16.67% upside in the last session, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (WHLR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2100, jumping 16.67% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 25.00%, and 10.29% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -31.17%. Short interest in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) saw shorts transact 56840.0 shares and set a 0.13 days time to cover.