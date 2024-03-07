Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR) Is A Great Opportunity For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR)’s traded shares stood at 1.19 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.71. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.21, to imply an increase of 16.67% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The WHLR share’s 52-week high remains $17.40, putting it -8185.71% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.15. The company has a valuation of $14.28M, with an average of 0.47 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.13 million shares over the past 3 months.
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) trade information
After registering a 16.67% upside in the last session, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (WHLR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2100, jumping 16.67% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 25.00%, and 10.29% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -31.17%. Short interest in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) saw shorts transact 56840.0 shares and set a 0.13 days time to cover.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
WHLR Dividends
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc has its next earnings report out between May 07 and May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR)’s Major holders
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc insiders hold 4.64% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 63.05% of the shares at 66.11% float percentage. In total, 63.05% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Stilwell Value LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.12 million shares (or 12.04% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.73 million.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Krilogy Financial, LLC with 63500.0 shares, or about 6.47% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.39 million.
We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (WHLR) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 12815.0 shares. This is just over 1.31% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $78940.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11652.0, or 1.19% of the shares, all valued at about 71776.0.