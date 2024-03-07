Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) Is A Chance For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPCE)’s traded shares stood at 1.82 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.62. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.65, to imply an increase of 1.23% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The SPCE share’s 52-week high remains $6.17, putting it -273.94% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.38. The company has a valuation of $660.07M, with an average of 10.18 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.77 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 1.23% upside in the latest session, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (SPCE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.7700, jumping 1.23% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.17%, and -8.84% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -32.65%. Short interest in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPCE) saw shorts transact 82.12 million shares and set a 10.07 days time to cover.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (SPCE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (SPCE) shares are -33.47% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 29.73% against 14.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 49.10% this quarter before jumping 43.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -23.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $1.85 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.82 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.16 million and $1.87 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 59.50% before jumping 104.20% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -15.87% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 34.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 19.40% annually.

SPCE Dividends

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc has its next earnings report out between May 07 and May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPCE)’s Major holders

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc insiders hold 8.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 39.26% of the shares at 42.82% float percentage. In total, 39.26% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 23.34 million shares (or 6.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $90.57 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 21.55 million shares, or about 5.87% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $83.62 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (SPCE) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF holds roughly 16.18 million shares. This is just over 4.41% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $40.78 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.01 million, or 2.18% of the shares, all valued at about 31.07 million.