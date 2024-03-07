Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: VTYX) Gains 262.35% YTD: What’s Next?

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX)’s traded shares stood at 1.77 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.35. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.95, to imply an increase of 4.56% or $0.39 in intraday trading. The VTYX share’s 52-week high remains $46.71, putting it -421.9% down since that peak but still an impressive 79.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.87. The company has a valuation of $530.20M, with an average of 15.76 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.44 million shares over the past 3 months.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) trade information

After registering a 4.56% upside in the last session, Ventyx Biosciences Inc (VTYX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.40, jumping 4.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.19%, and 285.78% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 262.35%. Short interest in Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) saw shorts transact 5.59 million shares and set a 3.75 days time to cover.