Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: VTYX) Gains 262.35% YTD: What’s Next?

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX)’s traded shares stood at 1.77 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.35. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.95, to imply an increase of 4.56% or $0.39 in intraday trading. The VTYX share’s 52-week high remains $46.71, putting it -421.9% down since that peak but still an impressive 79.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.87. The company has a valuation of $530.20M, with an average of 15.76 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.44 million shares over the past 3 months.
Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) trade information
After registering a 4.56% upside in the last session, Ventyx Biosciences Inc (VTYX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.40, jumping 4.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.19%, and 285.78% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 262.35%. Short interest in Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) saw shorts transact 5.59 million shares and set a 3.75 days time to cover.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
Ventyx Biosciences Inc (VTYX) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing Ventyx Biosciences Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Ventyx Biosciences Inc (VTYX) shares are -72.24% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 10.91% against 13.10%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -8.80% this quarter before jumping 23.10% for the next one.
VTYX Dividends
Ventyx Biosciences Inc has its next earnings report out on February 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ventyx Biosciences Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX)’s Major holders
Ventyx Biosciences Inc insiders hold 3.77% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 94.53% of the shares at 98.23% float percentage. In total, 94.53% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 8.55 million shares (or 14.57% of shares), all amounting to roughly $280.55 million.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 3.95 million shares, or about 6.73% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $129.54 million.
We also have Smallcap World Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ventyx Biosciences Inc (VTYX) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 2.73 million shares. This is just over 4.65% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $89.47 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.65 million, or 2.81% of the shares, all valued at about 54.06 million.