United States Antimony Corp. (AMEX: UAMY): What Value Is It And What Can You Do About It

United States Antimony Corp. (AMEX:UAMY)’s traded shares stood at 0.49 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.52. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.26, to imply an increase of 10.97% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The UAMY share’s 52-week high remains $0.48, putting it -84.62% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.21. The company has a valuation of $27.99M, with an average of 0.21 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 172.04K shares over the past 3 months.

United States Antimony Corp. (AMEX:UAMY) trade information

After registering a 10.97% upside in the latest session, United States Antimony Corp. (UAMY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2777, jumping 10.97% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 22.47%, and 12.46% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 4.42%. Short interest in United States Antimony Corp. (AMEX:UAMY) saw shorts transact 0.44 million shares and set a 2.76 days time to cover.