U Power Ltd (NASDAQ: UCAR) Is Currently -107042.86 Percent Below Its 52-Week High, But It Still Offers Strong Upside Potential.

U Power Ltd (NASDAQ:UCAR)’s traded shares stood at 14.88 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.07, to imply a decrease of -8.92% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The UCAR share’s 52-week high remains $75.00, putting it -107042.86% down since that peak but still an impressive 14.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.06. The company has a valuation of $3.54M, with an average of 31.48 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 29.57 million shares over the past 3 months.

U Power Ltd (NASDAQ:UCAR) trade information

After registering a -8.92% downside in the last session, U Power Ltd (UCAR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.0810, dropping -8.92% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.07%, and -3.99% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -63.27%. Short interest in U Power Ltd (NASDAQ:UCAR) saw shorts transact 6.23 million shares and set a 0.14 days time to cover.