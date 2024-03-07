Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) Is A Chance For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC)’s traded shares stood at 5.12 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.29. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.09, to imply a decrease of -12.70% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The DCFC share’s 52-week high remains $1.82, putting it -1922.22% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.09. The company has a valuation of $17.75M, with an average of 3.25 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.09 million shares over the past 3 months.

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) trade information

After registering a -12.70% downside in the last session, Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1470, dropping -12.70% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -38.46%, and -22.12% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -60.00%. Short interest in Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) saw shorts transact 4.34 million shares and set a 0.61 days time to cover.