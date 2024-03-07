Trio Petroleum Corp. (AMEX: TPET): Can A Stock Be Down -63.86% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

Trio Petroleum Corp. (AMEX:TPET)’s traded shares stood at 6.23 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.11, to imply an increase of 12.22% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The TPET share’s 52-week high remains $3.00, putting it -2627.27% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.09. The company has a valuation of $3.48M, with an average of 0.93 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.98 million shares over the past 3 months.

Trio Petroleum Corp. (AMEX:TPET) trade information

After registering a 12.22% upside in the last session, Trio Petroleum Corp. (TPET) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1199, jumping 12.22% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.74%, and -47.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -63.86%. Short interest in Trio Petroleum Corp. (AMEX:TPET) saw shorts transact 0.2 million shares and set a 0.05 days time to cover.