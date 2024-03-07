This Week’s -11.01% Loss In Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DWAC) Taught Us Something New

Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWAC)’s traded shares stood at 2.32 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 6.33. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $40.19, to imply a decrease of -13.57% or -$6.31 in intraday trading. The DWAC share’s 52-week high remains $58.72, putting it -46.11% down since that peak but still an impressive 69.3% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.34. The company has a valuation of $1.50B, with an average of 1.91 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.12 million shares over the past 3 months.

Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWAC) trade information

After registering a -13.57% downside in the last session, Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 49.92, dropping -13.57% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.01%, and -15.53% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 129.66%.