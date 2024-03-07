This Is A Time To Invest In Volcon Inc (NASDAQ: VLCN)

Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN)’s traded shares stood at 4.12 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.85. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.87, to imply a decrease of -12.99% or -$0.13 in intraday trading. The VLCN share’s 52-week high remains $391.50, putting it -44900.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 6.9% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.81. The company has a valuation of $0.25M, with an average of 17.75 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.63 million shares over the past 3 months.

Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) trade information

After registering a -12.99% downside in the last session, Volcon Inc (VLCN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.3800, dropping -12.99% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -28.09%, and -72.98% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -80.49%. Short interest in Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) saw shorts transact 0.16 million shares and set a 0.15 days time to cover.