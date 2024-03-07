This Is A Time To Invest In Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ: CLSK)

Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK)’s traded shares stood at 41.04 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.96. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $16.58, to imply an increase of 8.12% or $1.25 in intraday trading. The CLSK share’s 52-week high remains $23.45, putting it -41.44% down since that peak but still an impressive 87.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.04. The company has a valuation of $3.28B, with an average of 49.52 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 32.89 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 8.12% upside in the last session, Cleanspark Inc (CLSK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 19.54, jumping 8.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.32%, and 113.60% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 50.27%. Short interest in Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) saw shorts transact 24.56 million shares and set a 0.79 days time to cover.

Cleanspark Inc (CLSK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cleanspark Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Cleanspark Inc (CLSK) shares are 265.89% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 89.15% against 11.60%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 112.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $93.34 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $90.78 million.

CLSK Dividends

Cleanspark Inc has its next earnings report out between May 08 and May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cleanspark Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK)’s Major holders

Cleanspark Inc insiders hold 3.09% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 44.55% of the shares at 45.97% float percentage. In total, 44.55% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Toroso Investments, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 3.89 million shares (or 79.86% of shares), all amounting to roughly $16.7 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Millennium Management Llc with 3.46 million shares, or about 70.92% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $14.83 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cleanspark Inc (CLSK) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 4.0 million shares. This is just over 82.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $17.16 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.89 million, or 79.90% of the shares, all valued at about 23.4 million.