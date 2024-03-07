This Is A Time To Build A Position In Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE: GOTU)

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE:GOTU)’s traded shares stood at 4.93 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.09. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.28, to imply a decrease of -1.62% or -$0.12 in intraday trading. The GOTU share’s 52-week high remains $8.42, putting it -15.66% down since that peak but still an impressive 69.51% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.22. The company has a valuation of $1.11B, with an average of 11.64 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.47 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a -1.62% downside in the last session, Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (GOTU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.42, dropping -1.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.71%, and 85.24% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 101.10%. Short interest in Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE:GOTU) saw shorts transact 11.2 million shares and set a 1.62 days time to cover.

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (GOTU) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 49.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $128.38 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $150.12 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 19.99% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 721.66% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 16.03% annually.

GOTU Dividends

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR has its next earnings report out between May 28 and June 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE:GOTU)’s Major holders

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR insiders hold 4.78% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 32.58% of the shares at 34.22% float percentage. In total, 32.58% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 5.49 million shares (or 2.09% of shares), all amounting to roughly $15.85 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Strategic Vision Investment Ltd with 4.23 million shares, or about 1.61% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $12.21 million.

We also have Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (GOTU) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk holds roughly 1.98 million shares. This is just over 0.76% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.29 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.85 million, or 0.70% of the shares, all valued at about 7.74 million.