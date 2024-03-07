This Is A Time To Build A Position In Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRBP)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP)’s traded shares stood at 0.51 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.43. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $38.66, to imply an increase of 15.13% or $5.08 in intraday trading. The CRBP share’s 52-week high remains $39.96, putting it -3.36% down since that peak but still an impressive 94.54% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.11. The company has a valuation of $399.76M, with an average of 0.3 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 851.38K shares over the past 3 months.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) trade information

After registering a 15.13% upside in the latest session, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (CRBP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 42.60, jumping 15.13% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 25.12%, and 48.70% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 540.10%. Short interest in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) saw shorts transact 92900.0 shares and set a 0.05 days time to cover.