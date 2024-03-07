This Is A Time To Build A Position In Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRBP)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP)’s traded shares stood at 0.51 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.43. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $38.66, to imply an increase of 15.13% or $5.08 in intraday trading. The CRBP share’s 52-week high remains $39.96, putting it -3.36% down since that peak but still an impressive 94.54% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.11. The company has a valuation of $399.76M, with an average of 0.3 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 851.38K shares over the past 3 months.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) trade information
After registering a 15.13% upside in the latest session, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (CRBP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 42.60, jumping 15.13% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 25.12%, and 48.70% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 540.10%. Short interest in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) saw shorts transact 92900.0 shares and set a 0.05 days time to cover.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (CRBP) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (CRBP) shares are 458.70% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -22.91% against 10.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 9.60% this quarter before jumping 64.20% for the next one.
CRBP Dividends
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc has its next earnings report out between March 07 and March 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP)’s Major holders
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc insiders hold 1.79% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 52.22% of the shares at 53.17% float percentage. In total, 52.22% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ikarian Capital, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.19 million shares (or 4.35% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.51 million.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 0.18 million shares, or about 4.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $1.41 million.
We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (CRBP) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.11 million shares. This is just over 2.53% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.88 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 62059.0, or 1.40% of the shares, all valued at about 0.49 million.